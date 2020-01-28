Champlin Park/Coon Rapids girls hockey has two games remaining in the regular season before the 5AA section tournament.
The team (14-8 overall, 9-4 Northwest Suburban) won 6-1 at Armstrong/Cooper Jan. 21 and 3-1 at Centennial Jan. 25, and was scheduled to host Blaine Jan. 28.
Fifth-ranked Maple Grove (17-4-1, 9-1) is expected to get the top seed in the section with two wins over the Rebels and wins over Centennial, Blaine and Anoka/Spring Lake Park.
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids still had a shot at a No. 2 seed heading into the Blaine game, with games against Rogers Feb. 1 and No. 6 Blake Feb. 5 to close the season.
Wins over Blaine and Rogers would push Champlin Park/Coon Rapids to 6-3 against section teams, and a win over Blake would certainly go a long way with strength of schedule.
In a sense, coach Jim Koltes said that the team is already going to be needing to play playoff hockey to close the regular season, which should only help when the one-and-done tournament begins on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Roseville Arena.
“It is really going to determine what we end up getting seeded, where we end up getting placed and where they all end up getting seeded,” Koltes said. “Our kids should be battle tested and ready to go.”
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids is in the position they are in thanks to the growth of the team throughout the season so far.
Koltes said that CP/CR plays 11 forwards a lot of times, so they mix and match and stay fresh on the ice. And each forward is also starting to figure out their role on the team.
After a 3-4 start, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids is 11-4.
“They have bought into their roles,” Koltes said. “It’s easy to say in a win when you are buying into their roles, but they have been doing it for a while.”
Another strength associated with depth is that it really doesn’t matter what grade a player is. The rotations are not based on grade besides late-game situations, such as a 6-on-5 with the goalie pulled. In those instances, Koltes might choose to send out senior captain forward Anna Beczkalo, who is normally a second-line forward, on the ice because she has more experience in those circumstances.
But overall, Koltes said, “If you are the best player right now, we are going to go with it.”
Section 7AA
Second-ranked Andover, which was 20-1 through Jan. 27, will begin its quest for a third Section 7AA championship in a row when quarterfinal play begins Feb. 6.
The semifinals are Feb. 8 and the championship game is scheduled for Feb. 13.
Among the top challengers will be last year’s runner-up Forest Lake (18-5) and North Wright County (12-8-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.