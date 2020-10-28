Feature Athletes of the Week
Coon Rapids volleyball seniors Becca Masteller and Nicole Post
Becca Masteller
Start playing volleyball
“When I was 10.”
Enjoy most about sport
“The bond you make with your team. All my best friends have came from playing volleyball.”
Best part of team
“We all get along amazing, no split groups, and we all respect each other a lot.”
Favorite part about position
“I am an outside and something I love about it is we get to hit most of the off-balls. Being an outside you get a lot of garbage and it keeps me on my toes.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“Volleyball is mostly mental. Yeah, it helps to be able hit the ball hard, but if you hit it directly at someone, it does you no good. You have to look and see what is open on the other side and be smart about it.”
Top high school volleyball memory
“Junior year we had our practice at a beach volleyball court and we had so much fun and we laughed the whole time.”
Nicole Post
Start in volleyball
“I began playing volleyball when I was a freshman in high school.”
Enjoy most about sport
“I love the energy that the sport of volleyball exhibits. Our players and coaches are always excited for and encouraging of one another. We constantly praise successes and push each other toward our potential.”
Best part of team
“The Coon Rapids varsity volleyball team is extremely tight-knit. We all respect and love each other immensely, and always have a good time.”
Favorite part about position
“As a middle, one of my main responsibilities is blocking. I love to block with my outsides and stuff the opposing hitters. Plus, we have a fun cheer that celebrates our blockers and their successes.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“Volleyball is an extremely technical sport and requires immense mental strength.”
Top high school volleyball memory
“I played my first varsity match at the beginning of my sophomore season. We were at Chisago Lakes and had taken the game to five sets. It was match point and the opposing middle took a powerful swing. I jumped up and blocked the ball, forcing it straight into the ground. The crowd and my team and our coaches went absolutely crazy. We all piled into a hug in the middle of the court and celebrated our first win of the year. It was a moment that I will never forget.”
