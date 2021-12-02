Feature
Coon Rapids boys basketball senior captains Peyton Himley and Elijah Smith. The Cardinals are coming off of a trip to the Section 7AAAA finals a year ago.
Peyton Himley
Start in basketball
“I started playing basketball in 1st grade, and I got interested when my dad brought me to a timberwolves game with courtside tickets.”
Enjoy most about sport
“My favorite part about basketball is shooting, and for my position I like that I have the ability to help out in many different ways and that I don’t have a specific, defined role.”
Looking forward to this season
“This season I am looking forward to playing Duluth East and getting our revenge where we fell short last season.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“Something other people might not realize about basketball is how much blood, sweat and tears are put into it behind the scenes.”
Top high school basketball memory
“My favorite memory about high school basketball is beating Andover on the road in the playoffs last year.”
Elijah Smith
Start in basketball
“I have been playing basketball since I was in elementary school. My dad is the one who introduced the sport to me.”
Enjoy most about sport
“My favorite part about basketball is how competitive it can get. What I enjoy most about my position is that I can attack the hoop and facilitate from the paint.”
Looking forward to this season
“This season I am looking forward to advancing in the playoffs.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“One thing that people may not realize about basketball is the hard work and practice that needs to take place if you plan on winning.”
Top high school basketball memory
“My favorite memory of high school basketball was when we were down by 20 points against Blaine and came back and beat them my freshman year.”
