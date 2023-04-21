Coon Rapids baseball seniors Mark Manders and Collin McCullough
Collin McCullough
Start in baseball
“I started baseball when I was six or seven. My parents put me in baseball and I loved it and have continued to play since.”
Best part of team
“I enjoy playing baseball with teammates who are very competitive and also just bonding over the sport.”
Enjoy most about sport/position
“Probably the fact that it is very hard, which makes it even more satisfying when you do good. Otherwise just playing a good game of catch with a teammate or friend. My favorite part about my position is running down balls in the outfield. I take a lot of pride in my defense and I’m always trying to take a good hit away from the other team.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“To be good at baseball you have to have a lot of different skills — mental and physical, and a lot of overall talent. I think baseball builds the best all-around athletes.”
Top Coon Rapids baseball memory
“The game last year against Shakopee. We played down there, which is a beautiful field with a nice backdrop. The game itself was great. They were a good team, but we played really well and got the win. Then on the bus we were partying all the way back to the high school.”
Mark Manders
Start in baseball
“Playing catch with my parents across the living room since I was 2. My parents got me interested in baseball by taking me to Twins games and playing wiffleball with me.”
Enjoy most about sport/position
“I love the sights and sounds, and all of the energy around the ballpark. My favorite part about shortstop is being loud and leading the infield.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“It’s a lot more strategic than you think.”
Best part of team
“Our friendships and brotherhood on and off the field.”
Top Coon Rapids baseball memory
“Turning up on the long bus ride home after beating Duluth East in sections.”
