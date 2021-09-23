UnionHerald Feature Athlete of the Week, Coon Rapids girls swimming and diving's Ella Hacker

Feature
Coon Rapids girls swimming and diving senior Ella Hacker, who won the 100-yard butterfly and finished as the runner-up in the 200 IM at the Maroon and Gold Invitational at the University of Minnesota Sept. 18.
Start in swimming
“I was around 3 when I first got put into swimming lessons; however, it wasn’t until I was 8 that I started swimming competitively. My parents were the first people that introduced me to the water. They wanted me to feel comfortable in the water and learn how to swim. From there, my instructors really pushed me to continue on with swimming beyond just lessons.”
Enjoy most about sport
“I would have to say competing is my favorite thing about swimming. Going to meets and racing fuels my competitive nature. In addition to that, having a great race is one of the best feelings, and makes all of the challenging practices worth it. Seeing the hard work pay off is incredibly rewarding and is what continues to foster my love for swimming.”
Favorite events
“My favorite high school events would probably be the 100 free and 100 fly. My favorite events change quite a bit depending on which ones are going well throughout the season. Right now, those two are my favorite because they’re relatively short and I’ve been swimming well in both.”
Most challenging aspect of sport
“Definitely all of the hours you have to put into it in order to be successful. In a week without any meets, I spend close to 20 hours practicing, which can get quite exhausting. Waking up at 5 a.m. for morning practice is never easy, but the people and the rewards at the end of the season make it worth it.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“A lot of people don’t realize how many different events there are. I’ve had many people come up to me and tell me they had never realized there was more than one event before. Because of the four different strokes, it takes a lot more time and energy to be successful in the pool than people realize.”
Top high school swim/dive memories
“The memories that stick out to me the most are the practices the night of homecoming. My former teammate Megan Schultze and I would never attend homecoming and instead would go to practice. We got to have a lot of fun during those practices because there was only ever a handful of people there. While we still had to work hard during practice, that was always a day we could count on to have fun with.”
