The feature
A state qualifier a year ago, Coon Rapids’ Abby Ellenbecker has returned with a strong senior season, recently placing third at the Mesabi East Invitational and third at the ABC Relays at Wirth Park Jan. 11.
Start in skiing
“A few friends of my parents were having their own kids join a youth ski club, so my parents had my sister and I join along with them. At the time I was only 4 years old.”
Enjoy most about skiing
“I love to compete and push myself to get better. I also enjoy skiing and racing alongside my friends and teammates.”
Favorite style
“I prefer classic skiing over skate. Personally, I believe it is less tiring and I also have had more success with classic skiing over the years.”
Best part of team
“Over the years, many of my strongest friendships have been made while being on the team. I love being able to ski and spend time with them every day, as well as making a lot of important and memorable memories too.”
Top course
“My favorite place to race is the classic course at Giants Ridge.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“A lot of people don’t know the difference between Alpine and Nordic skiing. Sometimes people are surprised when they hear that I ski both uphill and downhill.”
Top high school Nordic memory
“My favorite high school memory about skiing would probably have to be hanging out with my friends at Giants Ridge before one of our big ski meets, Mesabi. One year, I remember the team spending the night before the race in a hotel, and in the morning our bus wouldn’t start. Although we were all a little stressed because of this, I remember one of my teammates pulling out a deck of cards and the whole team playing card games in order to pass time. Once the bus was up and running again, I just remember the whole team feeling much better.”
