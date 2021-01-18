Feature
Armanti Henry, out almost all of last season due to injury, returns as a senior captain for the Coon Rapids boys basketball team this winter.
Start in basketball
“I first started playing basketball when I was in sixth grade. I was always a football kid growing up, but basketball became more convenient to practice in any season of the year and I began practicing with my brother so I could work towards making a team. It wasn’t until eighth grade I started my first year of organized basketball with the Coon Rapids boys traveling A team.”
Enjoy most about sport
“What I enjoy most about basketball is the fact I could be me on the court, and when life just isn’t the best, I pick up a basketball and forget all those outside things that cause stress in my life because that is my happy place.”
Best part of team
“What I like most about my team is that not only do some of these players look up to me and my fellow seniors, but it is the bond we have built over the years. I am now one of the oldest on the team and I remember watching some of my teammates playing back in eighth grade. Now here we all are playing varsity basketball, something we all dreamed about and said we couldn’t wait for, and now is our time to shine.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“What people do not realize is that we are not going to fold to a team just because what we hear, or the standard people set us to. We will battle no matter the circumstances, our players are relentless, and you could say what you want about this team, but we have heart.”
Looking forward to most about this season
“What I am looking forward to this season is finishing out my high school career strong with the person I started playing basketball with. Jordan Doe is someone who pushed me each year to get better in every aspect of my game, and best believe I did the same. To see the growth in both of our games makes me more excited to get started. I know that he is someone I could depend on to carry the team if I’m not on, and if we both are on it is going to be trouble for whoever steps in front of us.”
Top high school basketball memory
“My favorite high school basketball memory is probably the Park Center game of my sophomore year. I remember that game because I remember that feeling after. That game changed me because I never got to play that game and it was such a tight game throughout. I remember my coach telling me after on why I didn’t play was because I needed to be more of an ‘offensive threat’ and I let those words sting that night. After that day, I brought everything I had towards each game and practice, which elevated my game because I became more confident and more aggressive. It reminds me of the time Coach K put Zion on the opposite team of the starters to bring out another side of him when he felt he wasn’t playing to his true potential. I think every player needs that reality check because players tend to fall into that mindset of what they are doing in practice is just enough, but really there is so much potential being hidden.”
