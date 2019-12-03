The feature
The bulk of the lineup returns from a year ago for the Coon Rapids boys basketball team. At the heart of the rotation is senior captain forward Jackson Aurelius. Aurelius averaged 11 points and 5.1 rebounds per game to earn All-Northwest Suburban Conference Honorable Mention a year ago, with he and the Cardinals poised for bigger things this winter.
Start in basketball
“I started playing in the fourth grade and my parents led me into the sport.”
Enjoy most about basketball
“I most enjoy the competitive atmosphere.”
Best part of team
“We all get along great on the court and off the court.”
Looking forward to most about senior season
“One last ride with the team I’ve been a part of the last couple years.”
Favorite part of position
“It’s the best spot for me to help us win games.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“The amount of hard work you need to put in is absurd, yet rewarding.”
Top high school basketball memory
“Making a buzzer beater my sophomore season, my first year in varsity.”
