Feature
Coon Rapids football senior captain inside linebacker Erik Anda. The Cardinal defense shut out Brainerd for the final 23 minutes of the season opener Aug. 26, setting the stage for a dramatic three-touchdown comeback and 21-20 victory.
Start in football
“I started playing football in second grade. My two older brothers played, so I wanted to be just like them.”
Enjoy most about sport
“My favorite part about football is being able to play with my best friends and make lifelong memories. My favorite part about my position is being like a leader of the defense.”
Biggest challenge
“Toughest part about football is the mental aspect. Being able to stay positive even when you feel like you shouldn’t.”
Best part of team
“I just enjoy the team camaraderie and bond we have. This year it seems like we are all together and one team. All on the same page.”
Looking forward to this season
“This year I’m looking forward to just having fun with the team. Just taking each practice day by day and working to get better.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“Some people might not know that football isn’t just a sport to play for fun. Football teaches lifelong lessons. And it truly does mold us kids into young adults.”
Top Coon Rapids football memories
“My favorite memory is either being a part of the 2019 team as a freshman, or my first varsity start as a sophomore against St. Thomas. I was so nervous and had no idea what to expect. But I think this year I’m gonna make some of my best memories.”
