Coon Rapids boys hockey senior defenseman Nate Klinsing, who has helped the Cardinals to a 3-1 start to the season along the blue line.
Start in hockey
“I was 4 years old when I started playing hockey, and my dad and older brother were the people who ultimately got me into it.”
Enjoy most about sport
“My favorite part of the sport is the relationships you build while playing. All of my best friends are guys that I’ve met through the sport.”
Biggest challenge
“The most challenging part about hockey is getting good at it. Learning all the right mechanics as a young player is tough, but is really useful in the future.”
Best part of team
“My favorite part about my team is how close we are, and I’m really looking forward to winning a lot of games and having success with the guys.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“Other people might not realize about hockey how much time and effort you need to put in to actually succeed in the sport. It takes a lot of self-control and preparation to be good.”
Top Coon Rapids hockey memory
“My favorite Coon Rapids hockey memory would definitely be winning the Breezy Point tournament in ‘A’ peewees in overtime against Rogers AA.”
