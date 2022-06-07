Two men were killed and another was injured Monday evening, June 6, during a shooting at an apartment in Coon Rapids.
The two men who died were identified as Sherman Lashawn Antonio Frazier, 23, of Coon Rapids, and Elijah James Stangler, 21, of Anoka.
At 4:49 p.m. Monday evening, the Coon Rapids Police Department, Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Fridley and Blaine police departments, Coon Rapids Fire Department and Allina EMS responded to a report of gunfire on the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive Northwest in Coon Rapids, according to the Sheriff’s Office in a press release.
Upon arrival, first responders located three injured adult males. Two of the males were critically injured and life saving measures were administered by first responders. One of the males was declared deceased at the scene, and the second male was transported to a local hospital via ambulance where he was later declared deceased. The third male reportedly sustained minor injuries.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, early indications show that a confrontation between the males occurred within an apartment resulting in gunfire being exchanged.
There is reportedly no threat to the public. The shooting remains under investigation by the Coon Rapids Police Department, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office.
