A driver and a motorcyclist were both killed in a collision on Tuesday evening. June 9 in Coon Rapids.
Joseph Daniel Heim, 37, of Ham Lake, was riding the motorcycle. He was declared dead at the scene.
Nicholas David Wivinus, 40, of Coon Rapids, was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Early indications show that Heim was traveling southbound on Hanson Blvd Northwest at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a motor vehicle that was turning off 129th Lane Northwest onto Hanson Boulevard Northwest, according to a Tuesday, June 7 press release from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. The adult male driver of the motor vehicle sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he is currently in critical condition.
The Coon Rapids Police Department, Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Coon Rapids Fire Department, and Allina EMS responded to the incident that is still under investigation by the CRPD, Minnesota State Patrol, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and ACSO.
In Thursday’s press release, Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart released a comment noting the uptick in crashes in the county.
“The resulting loss of two lives is senselessly tragic, and we send our condolences to both of their grieving loved ones,” Stuart said. “The recent increase of crashes and fatalities occurring within Anoka County is certainly concerning, and we will continue to encourage our community to practice safe driving habits, while holding those who do not follow traffic laws accountable.”
