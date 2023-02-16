Valentine’s Day brings to mind the many places love can bloom: a chance meeting at the bar, under a starry night sky in a beautiful park… volunteering at a hospital? For Bob and Carol Etelamaki, they found love in their 60s at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. The couple has been volunteering at Mercy for over a decade, meeting each other there and marrying nine years ago. ABC Newspapers sat down with them on Valentines Day to talk about their unexpected romance.
“We had never worked together, we had never seen each other before (the day we met), but the person I normally worked with had called in and he agreed to sub that day,” Carol said. “We had different jobs, him working at the computer and me making deliveries of flowers and mail and that sort of thing. We got to talking and learned we were both single and everything seemed like, ‘I like to do that too!’”
The chance meeting was near-love-at-first-sight for the couple. While marriage didn’t seem like either’s immediate thought, it was certain that the duo shared a spark that said they would work well together. The way Bob tells it, he knew there was something special about Carol right away.
“I usually work at the desk for people coming in, they’ll ask me room numbers and that kind of stuff,” Bob said. “So I was (subbing and) sitting at this long desk and it would continue off to the left and go back quite a ways, and I looked back to see her. Me turning around and seeing her, that was it.”
They spent their first date at the Coon Rapids Dam walking – one of the couple’s favorite activities – with Bob’s grandchildren. After a year of dating, the couple married and are currently in their ninth year together as husband and wife. They’ve continued learning lessons about marriage and relationships ever since, especially when it comes to the volunteer work each of them are involved with.
“We actually both did a lot of different volunteering when we met,” Carol said. “Part of it was we both belonged to different churches, and didn’t want to give up our churches. So, for quite a while we went to both churches, volunteered at both, went to both Bible Studies, and it eventually got to be too much.”
In Bob’s case, he volunteered at the Anoka County food shelf, volunteered at Mercy twice a week, was an elder at his church and was financial secretary there, as well. Carol was also busy with volunteering at her church, as well as Mercy, when they decided they needed to cut back in order to focus on the shared interests of their marriage. Mercy was never on the cutting block, however.
“The hospital was definitely a priority in not giving up when we started thinking about making time for ourselves,” Carol said. “We both knew we wanted to keep coming here, we think it’s a really good thing. We feel like we’re really giving back and contributing something. We feel good when we leave because of the amount of work we got done while we were here.”
The couple continued their work – Bob at the front desk and Carol being a “Wayfinder,” someone who directs visitors to rooms, delivers mail and flowers and on occasion visits with patients – working once a week on the same day. The pandemic caused that to change.
“When the first year of COVID hit, they told all the volunteers not to come back, they couldn’t have us,” Carol said. “A few months went by and I called Julie (Hogie, Campus Manager for Guest and Volunteer Services) and said if she could ever think of something Bob and I could do together that we’re not exposed to other people, we’d be happy to come back and do that.”
There was such a job for them, and the Etelamakis came back to Mercy right away to put together home infusion information packets and supplies. They’ve been doing that job ever since.
“We’ve been doing it for so long we don’t need to ask anybody,” Carol said. “We just go right to whatever it looks like they need supplies for and we just start working at it. I’m not sure if they even had anybody doing these things before, I think the nurses did them. I know they tell us all the time they’re so thankful now there’s volunteers doing it because it frees them up to work with patients.”
Volunteers are valued by many hospitals for the work they do to help nurses and staff put their full focus on the patients. Mercy itself has a robust volunteer program, allowing citizens aged 16-99 select their preferred areas of volunteering, days and times to come in and help out. The Etelamakis believe that everyone should give a hand in helping, in whatever capacity they’re able.
“You’re your own boss, really,” Bob said. “You’ve got a job to do, and as long as you do it, you’re fine.”
“They make it so easy to be a volunteer,” Carol said. “For people that are comfortable with just not going out of the house, or are in the house too much, get out there and volunteer because you will feel so much better about yourself. It’s always good to communicate with other people and have something different to look forward to. That’s got to be good for the mind and body, we think.”
The Etelamakis have been in the volunteer program for over a decade, and they show no signs of stopping. They’ve continued to help through a global pandemic, health diagnoses and hospital strikes and are committed to rolling with the punches, adapting to whatever development comes their way. It seems Mercy is committed to having them, as well.
“I have said to Julie all along that we would like to volunteer as long as we possibly can,” Carol said. “And if you say that we’re not keeping up or making a difference anymore just tell me and that’s OK, we can make a change. And she keeps telling us that she’ll have us here as long as we’ll do it.”
Along with helping others, the Etelamakis value the relationships they’ve built with the patients, staff and volunteers they’ve met along the way – even the ones that didn’t result in marriage.
“It’s unbelievable how easy it is to get to somebody and get to know that person,” Bob said. “It happens an awful lot here.”
Although marriage isn’t a guaranteed bonus to the volunteering experience, the Etelamakis still had some advice on this Valentine’s Day for anyone who may feel that spark of love hit them at an unexpected moment.
“Something bolts, it just happens,” Bob said. “We can’t train you how to do that.”
“And don’t not let it happen, I guess!” Carol added. “One of the things Bob says all the time, practically on a daily basis to tell you the truth, is, ‘God knows what he’s doing.’ He believes God put us in this spot together so that we could be together.”
