Etelemakis

Carol and Bob Etelemaki have been married for nine years after a chance meeting while volunteering at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.

 Submitted by Jennifer Steingas

Valentine’s Day brings to mind the many places love can bloom: a chance meeting at the bar, under a starry night sky in a beautiful park… volunteering at a hospital? For Bob and Carol Etelamaki, they found love in their 60s at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. The couple has been volunteering at Mercy for over a decade, meeting each other there and marrying nine years ago. ABC Newspapers sat down with them on Valentines Day to talk about their unexpected romance.

“We had never worked together, we had never seen each other before (the day we met), but the person I normally worked with had called in and he agreed to sub that day,” Carol said. “We had different jobs, him working at the computer and me making deliveries of flowers and mail and that sort of thing. We got to talking and learned we were both single and everything seemed like, ‘I like to do that too!’”

