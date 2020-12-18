The Coon Rapids VFW Auxiliary’s annual senior dinner was a little different this year.
On Dec. 10 the VFW Auxiliary and partners distributed 250 turkey dinners with all of the fixings outside the VFW hall.
Throughout the late morning seniors lined up in their vehicles and were greeted by Santa and Mrs. Claus as they waited to get their dinners.
Each dinner came in a reusable bag with other gifts including water bottles, cards and puzzles.
The 40-year-tradition usually hosts seniors inside with dinner and entertainment, but the coronavirus pandemic prevented that.
The VFW Auxiliary partnered with the Coon Rapids Senior Center and Coon Rapids Rotary Club to host the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.