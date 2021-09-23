After a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Coon Rapids High School is set to welcome its third Hall of Fame class on Friday, Sept. 24, which includes Katie (Bestul) Lakanen, Roger Gorham and Mark Hodsdon.
In September 2018, Coon Rapids enshrined its first-ever inductees, and this year’s class features two former standout student-athletes and one former teacher and coach.
Inductees will be honored at a ceremony with friends and family in the CRHS cafeteria at 5 p.m. before being recognized at halftime of the football game against Rogers High School. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Katie (Bestul) Lakanen graduated in 1996 as a decorated track and field student-athlete. She was a team captain as a junior and senior while earning all-conference honors in four straight seasons. Lakanen earned all-state honors as a sophomore, junior and senior and set school records in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles. She also won three individual state championships and helped lead the Cardinals to a team Class AA state championship in 1996.
Roger Gorham spent 36 years as a teacher and coach at Coon Rapids High School. From 1976 to 2005, Gorham was the head coach of the girls track and field team where he led the Cardinals to eight conference and section championships, two Class AA state runner-up finishes and the 1996 Class AA state championship. Gorham led CRHS to three runner-up finishes at the true team state meet and was named the state girls track and field coach of the year in 1994. In 2011, Gorham was inducted into the Minnesota Track and Field Hall of Fame.
Mark Hodsdon graduated in 1975 after a successful multi-sport career as a student-athlete. Hodsdon was the captain of the baseball team in 1975 where he earned all-conference and all-state honors. He was selected to play in the Minnesota Lions All-Star Baseball Tournament his senior season. Hodsdon earned all-conference honors in football in 1975 and earned the Dan Klint Red Scarf Award. He was also named the CRHS student-athlete of the year in 1975 before earning a scholarship to play baseball at the University of Minnesota.
To nominate someone for the Coon Rapids High School Hall of Fame, visit ahschools.us/CRHS and click on the activities tab. It is anticipated that the Hall of Fame induction will be an annual event, a process that will be dictated by nominations each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.