The Coon Rapids-based nonprofit Transformative Circle celebrated Juneteenth Saturday, June 19, at Lions Coon Creek Park in Coon Rapids, to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in Texas.
Juneteenth, or African American Emancipation Day, has been celebrated annually across the United States since 1866, but it only became a federal holiday when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law Thursday, June 17.
Gov. Tim Walz made Juneteenth a state holiday June 19, 2020, after issuing a proclamation a few weeks after the murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. At least nine other states made Juneteenth a state holiday prior to Minnesota, according to the Associated Press.
Juneteenth is celebrated in Coon Rapids
The inaugural Juneteenth celebration in Coon Rapids on Saturday, June 19, at Lions Coon Creek Park, was initiated by Transformative Circle Executive Director Felicia Hamilton-Clark, who is also a part of the group Black Women’s Voices, and by Coon Rapids resident Lori Anderson.
Anderson was suggested to host a Juneteenth celebration by a Coon Rapids resident. Anderson then shared the idea with Hamilton-Clark, who supported the idea.
“Many of us are familiar with Juneteenth and have celebrated it in the past,” Anderson said during the event. “Others such as myself have only just heard of Juneteenth, but I’ve never experienced a celebration. Just in planning this event I’ve learned a lot, and there’s so much more to learn.”
Anderson said that while it’s amazing Juneteenth has been recognized as a federal holiday, it doesn’t address problems with systemic racism in the United States.
Hamilton-Clark said she was inspired to co-host the Coon Rapids Juneteenth event after learning many people don’t know about the holiday.
“In the last few years, especially since George Floyd was murdered, I’ve been building these phenomenal relationships with white women all over the state of Minnesota,” Hamilton-Clark said. “And so when I became involved with Transformative Circle, and finding out that a lot of people out here in the Coon Rapids area, they just didn’t know about Juneteenth, [I thought I] could do something in my own backyard. Maybe I can’t do something for the world, but I can do something in my own backyard. ... It’s all about making changes one person at a time.”
The Coon Rapids Juneteenth event was attended by a couple of dozen people. It included a rundown of the history of Juneteenth, prayers and sermons by Pastor Karen Latham and Bernard Jordan, a sermon and ceremony to honor and call upon Black ancestors performed by Hamilton-Clark and her grandsons Robert and Duwayne Mitchell, music my singer Renee Day and DJ O’Dell Rockwell of Rockwell Entertainment, and a picnic in the park hosted by members of Transformative Circle.
Anderson said the Coon Rapids event not only commemorated Juneteenth and honored the struggles of African-American ancestors to achieve freedom, but it also opened up room for discussion about systemic racism in society today in a safe manner.
“It’s all about bringing all kind of people together and educating them about what’s going on in society,” Anderson said.
History of Juneteenth
Juneteenth commemorates the anniversary date of the announcement of General Order No. 3 that shared the news of the Emancipation Proclamation with residents of Galveston, Texas, by Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger on June 19, 1865, more than a month after the Civil War ended. The order led to freedom for the remaining enslaved people in the state.
According to historian Henry Louis Gates Jr., when Granger arrived in Galveston there were around 250,000 slaves. After Granger announced General Order No. 3, slaves were not freed immediately, because slave owners were unwilling to release their slaves until forced.
President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation Jan. 1, 1863. It established that all enslaved people in Confederate states, “shall be then, thenceforward, and forever free.”
But the Emancipation Proclamation only applied to Confederate states and not to slave-holding border states under Union control, including Delaware, Maryland, Kentucky and Missouri and, after 1863, the new state of West Virginia. However, as Union troops advanced into the Confederate South, many enslaved people fled behind Union lines.
While slavery had been significantly reduced, Delaware and Kentucky would not abolish slavery until several months after Juneteenth, when ratification of the Thirteenth Amendment was announced on Dec. 18, 1865, according to USA Today and the History channel. The Thirteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution abolished slavery and involuntary servitude, except as punishment for a crime.
