Tickets are now available for the Coon Rapids 2022 Winter Concert Series.
Purchase tickets at the front desk of Coon Rapids City Hall, 11155 Robinson Drive. Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for 65+ and $5 for children 12 and under.
Enjoy dessert, coffee and live entertainment from January through April at the Coon Rapids Civic Center.
All concerts start at 7 p.m. at the Civic Center.
Performances are:
• Thursday, Jan. 13: Lady Di & The Power (variety).
• Thursday, Feb. 10: Backyard Band (variety).
• Thursday, March 10: King Wilkie’s Dream (bluegrass).
• Thursday, April 7: The Brueskes (classic jazz).
