An ordinance regulating the sale of THC cannabinoid products in the city was adopted unanimously by the Coon Rapids City Council Oct. 4.
The ordinance was prompted by a law passed by the 2022 Minnesota Legislature legalizing certain “edible cannabinoids” derived from hemp that contain a small amount of THC, the main psychoactive compound found in the cannabis plant.
Under the state law, THC products intended to be eaten, known as “edibles,” as well as beverages containing THC can now be sold, but with restrictions, City Clerk Joan Lenzmeier told the council.
They can contain no more than 0.3% of any THC total, no more than 5 milligrams of THC per serving and no more than 50 milligrams of THC per package, nor can they be sold to anyone under the age of 21 and there are several labeling and packaging requirements.
But the law did not provide much oversight into the manufacture and sale of the products, which is why staff believes it is important to pass a local ordinance to ensure compliance with state law and provide safeguards to the community, Lenzmeier said.
Ordinance regulations mirror those for the sale of liquor and tobacco products in Coon Rapids, requiring any business selling THC products, edibles and/or beverages, to obtain an annual license from the city, Lenzmeier said.
Provisions include no sales of THC products at vending machines, door to door or over the Internet and a minimum age requirement on who may sell the products, while compliance checks will be conducted by the police department at least once a year.
Lenzmeier said some tobacco stores are selling THC edibles in the city, but she is not aware of any THC beverages being sold.
“It is the intent of the city to ensure responsible cannabinoid product retailing, allowing legal sale and access without promoting increases in use and to discourage violations of laws, especially those which prohibit or discourage the marketing, sale or distribution of cannabinoid products to youth under 21 years of age,” she said.
Under the ordinance, a first violation would result in a fine, but subsequent violations could lead to license revocation and a criminal misdemeanor charge could also be filed for a violation.
Council Member Kari Rehrauer said the ordinance is a common-sense regulation.
Council Member Brad Greskowiak said passing the ordinance was the right action to take, but he wanted the city to keep pressure on the legislature to provide statewide oversight.
Some cities have already adopted a THC products ordinance, others are still working on one and some have imposed moratoriums.
The ordinance was introduced at the Sept. 20 council meeting following a work session of the issue Sept. 13.
The fees will closely follow the intoxicating liquor license fee, $10,700, plus a background investigation fee of $500 and a $150 fee for a new manager background investigation, Lenzmeier said.
They are justified because of the significant amount of staff time needed to license, monitor, compliance check and manage licensure of THC products, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.