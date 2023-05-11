ARTS Coon Rapids Beauty and Beast.jpg

Coon Rapids High School Theatre brings “Beauty and the Beast” to life in its spring musical May 12-13 and 18-20. 

 Photo by Coon Rapids Theatre

It’s an expansive, enchanted world, and everyone is invited to be a guest.

A tale as old as time unwinds as Coon Rapids High School Theatre puts on its spring musical “Beauty and the Beast” May 12-13 and 18-20.

