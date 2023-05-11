It’s an expansive, enchanted world, and everyone is invited to be a guest.
A tale as old as time unwinds as Coon Rapids High School Theatre puts on its spring musical “Beauty and the Beast” May 12-13 and 18-20.
“Amy Johnson, our music director, and I wanted to produce a musical that would appeal to families with younger children who may have never had the opportunity to attend a musical,” Coon Rapids director Karla Haij said. “Most people are familiar with ‘Beauty and the Beast’ due to the success of Disney’s 1991 animated film, and it remains a favorite for many. It is the classic ‘tale as old as time.’ The cast, pit and production team have worked tirelessly to bring the magic of the stage production to life. I can honestly say this is the biggest, most complex musical we have ever produced at Coon Rapids.”
From Belle to The Beast to boisterous Gaston and an array of dishes and silverware, the play is full of memorable characters in the wide-ranging world filled with enthralling settings.
“Something I have come to adore about our show is that I have deeply enjoyed the building of our characters,” said Imani Harris, who plays Belle. “From the village, through the woods, and to the castle, I have loved being a part of the intricate detail and ideas behind each scene regarding my and others’ roles.”
Along with the captivating storyline comes a dazzling musical arrangement, with a deep group of characters given a chance to shine.
“The musical score is unlike anything I have ever worked with,” said Mackenna Bell, who plays Mrs. Potts. “A majority of the show is underscored, meaning that not only are songs elevated by the music, but lines as well. If you really pay attention, you will notice every section of music helps to push the show forward. For example, whenever Belle is thinking of home, the ‘Village Theme’ can be heard. Or throughout the show as Belle and Beast’s romance grows, hints of the ‘Beauty and the Beast Theme’ show up.”
The play is one that is widely known, with many members of the audience likely coming in with favorite characters and ideas about the plot. One of the challenges for the cast has been to take a deeper look at the story, and to give their own take on the magical world.
“Some of the challenges have mainly been the task of truly understanding the story you are trying to tell,” Harris said. “We all know the bewitching and breathtaking love story of ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ but what you grow to understand is that there is more than just passionate romance; rather, there is the danger of daring to be yourself, fully and unconditionally. Regardless of those around you who want you to mold to their standards, what I hope the audience takes away is that your story is yours for the telling, and despite the triumph, you are all the home you need to do great wonders.”
“I loved being able to tackle such a well-known character and see all of the moving parts behind it, and why they did what they did,” said Nathaniel Larson, who plays Lumiere. “A challenge about doing a show everyone knows is that this story has been an integral part in many peoples’ childhoods. They watched the film growing up or read the story, so many people have an emotional attachment to this show that they might not have towards any other. I hope the audience enjoys all of the hard work that we’ve put into the show, especially the work done on the technical side. I hope they take away a new perspective on the iconic love story as well.”
“Because of its popularity, a majority of the audience has an expectation of what this story should look like,” Bell said. “I know for me the song ‘Beauty and the Beast’ has been a factor of stress. That song takes place at such an iconic moment that any little girl watching will be waiting for in anticipation, and because of that, I want to perform the piece as authentically as possible. On the flip side, it also makes the process all the more exciting because people already have the emotional attachment. I truly believe audiences will be pleasantly surprised. There is so much added to the Broadway musical that even if someone thinks they know what to expect, I bet they will see something new. We have a powerhouse of a cast that provides both huge show-stopping dance numbers, and emotional tender moments. I am so excited for people to see this ‘tale as old as time.’”
Performances are May 12-13, and 18-20 at 7 p.m., with a matinee May 20 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at the door or by visiting crhstheatre.com.
