Stahnke

New Coon Rapids Police Chief John Stahnke (right) is given the oath of office by Mayor Jerry Koch (left) during a swearing in ceremony at the July 5 Coon Rapids City Council meeting. Stahnke became chief July 1.

 Photo by Peter Bodley

John Stahnke was sworn in as the new Coon Rapids police chief by Mayor Jerry Koch in a ceremony at the July 5 Coon Rapids City Council meeting.

Stahnke, who joined the Coon Rapids Police Department as a community service officer in 1993 before being hired as a patrol officer in 1995, was captain of professional standards when he was selected by City Manager Matt Stemwedel to be the city’s new chief effective July 1. He replaced Brad Wise, who retired June 30 following a 27-year career in the department, the last 11 years as chief.

