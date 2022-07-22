New Coon Rapids Police Chief John Stahnke (right) is given the oath of office by Mayor Jerry Koch (left) during a swearing in ceremony at the July 5 Coon Rapids City Council meeting. Stahnke became chief July 1.
John Stahnke was sworn in as the new Coon Rapids police chief by Mayor Jerry Koch in a ceremony at the July 5 Coon Rapids City Council meeting.
Stahnke, who joined the Coon Rapids Police Department as a community service officer in 1993 before being hired as a patrol officer in 1995, was captain of professional standards when he was selected by City Manager Matt Stemwedel to be the city’s new chief effective July 1. He replaced Brad Wise, who retired June 30 following a 27-year career in the department, the last 11 years as chief.
“We have a full house of family, friends, police officers and firefighters,” said Koch. “It’s very impressive.”
In addition to the oath of office, the ceremony included the pinning of the police chief badge on Stahnke by his wife Heidi.
“It is truly an honor and a privilege to be trusted to lead our department into the future, and carry on the tradition of excellence that the Coon Rapids Police Department is known for,” Stahnke said.
Stahnke loves the community and police department, he said. “I work in a law enforcement utopia for an agency staffed by the hardest-working, most honest and ethical officers in the business,” Stahnke said. “They make it easy to lead.”
According to Stahnke, the level of trust and support the department receives from the community and elected officials is second to none and this inspires officers to continue to serve and protect, without hesitation, regardless of events happening elsewhere because “we focus on Coon Rapids.”
Stahnke shared a story that spurred his interest in a law enforcement career. When he was a young boy his mother worked at the Anoka Police Department for Chief Andy Revering, he said.
“She took me to an open house and after a tour from the chief, there was no question what I wanted to be when I grew up,” Stahnke said. “Chief Revering was larger than life to me and I wanted to be just like him some day.”
In fact, Revering gave Stahnke his first job in law enforcement by hiring him as a part-time reserve officer at the Anoka Metro Regional Treatment Center in 1992, where he worked for three months filling in for another reserve officer, Eric Peterson, while he attended the law enforcement skills program, he said.
Peterson is now Anoka’s police chief and they have remained friends all these years, Stahnke said.
According to Stahnke, a goal of his has been for Revering to witness his swearing in as police chief and he was, all the way from Arizona, where he spends his retirement. “Thank you for being here chief,” Stahnke said.
Revering had a 33-year career with the Anoka Police Department and was chief from 1984 to 1998.
Stahnke thanked everyone for the opportunity to serve as chief following a 29-year career with his hometown department. “I am excited for the future,” he said.
