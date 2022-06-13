Capt. John Stahnke, who has been with the Coon Rapids Police Department since 1993, was selected by City Manager Matt Stemwedel from a field of three internal candidates to replace Brad Wise.
Wise will retire on June 30 after a 27-year career in the department, the last 11 as chief.
“John has a great combination of experience, community connectedness and leadership qualities,” Stemwedel said. “It was a tough decision due to the many great qualities of the three candidates.
Stahnke has spent his entire policing career with CRPD.
“I am committed to upholding our tradition of professionalism and appreciate the trust and support our citizens have in this department,” Stahnke said.
Born in Cambridge, Stahnke and moved with his family to Coon Rapids in 1987. His father ran a real estate business in the city.
Stahnke moved for his sophomore year at Coon Rapids High School. He played football and basketball and graduated in 1990.
Stahnke had an interest in a law enforcement career at an early age and there was a family connection: His uncle is a retired Chisago County sheriff, while his mother was a dispatcher in the late 1970s at the Anoka Police Department and he would often visit and spend time at the department.
Then Anoka Police Chief Andy Revering was his first law enforcement role model.
Stahnke studied at Anoka-Ramsey Community College, before switching to North Hennepin Community College to earn his associate degree in law enforcement in 1994. He joined CRPD as a community service officer in 1993.
“That was a great, valuable experience, getting to know the department, handling radio calls, working with the officers and driving squad cars,” Stahnke said.
He was hired as a patrol officer in 1995, promoted to detective in 2000 where he spent 10 years before another promotion to sergeant in May 2010. He served as a patrol sergeant for seven years and a detective sergeant for three.
Stahnke’s promotion to captain of professional standards came on April 1, 2020. In that capacity, he was in charge of budget oversight, recruitment, internal affairs, training, career development, media relations (police/public information officer) and support services as well as serving as deputy director of emergency management.
Stahnke launched the department’s first multicultural advisory committee in 2021 with the goal of working to “build community depth and understanding,” he said.
The committee has 24 members, five from the police department and 19 from the community.
The committee works collaboratively to enhance relationships between the police and the community, specifically with culturally diverse and faith communities.
Stahnke returned to college to earn a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement from Metropolitan State University in 2018 and a master’s degree in public safety and law enforcement leadership from the University of St. Thomas in 2021.
When Wise announced his retirement, Stahnke didn’t hesitate to apply.
“It has been a career goal,” he said.
To prepare for the hiring process, Stahnke read a lot: police chief journals and leadership books. He met with eight police chiefs, five active and three retired, to get their advice. There was a four-step hiring process set up by City Manager Stemwedel - interviews with a city staff management team and a technical panel of police chiefs plus meeting with a consultant for a psychological/leadership assessment, culminating in a one-on-one interview with Stemwedel.
Stahnke said that he will bring integrity, community communication skills and empathy to the job.
“A police chief has to be beyond reproach,” he said.
As Coon Rapids law enforcement leader, one of his biggest challenges will be gaining the trust and respect of the agency, other city departments, city manager, city council and the community.
“The department is not broken and there is nothing I need to come in and fix,” he said. “Fortunately, we have the support of the community and it is important to be progressive with a vision for the future.”
Police officers are held more accountable by the public than 20 years ago, he said, so training is now an integral piece of law enforcement and CRPD places a great deal of emphasis on professional development.
“We go above and beyond state training requirements so our officers can be the best they can be and have the tools to be successful,” Stahnke said.
For example, the state requires 48 hours of training every three years of the license cycle, but Coon Rapids officers have done 150 to 180 hours in that same period.
While retention and recruitment have been and remain challenging for all law enforcement departments, Coon Rapids currently has 70 of its 71 licensed officer positions filled, including four in field training.
However, there are three pending retirements this month, but the city has had some success in hiring lateral transfers, officers from other departments.
Stahnke said that the first week of his tenure as police chief will be to start the process of naming a new captain of police standards from a pool of eight sergeants, then promote an officer to sergeant to fill that spot.
Stahnke has been married to his wife, Heidi, from Anoka, for 13 years. He has three children, Alexandra, 22, who works in a beauty salon, son John III (Jack), 21, a senior at the University of Minnesota Duluth majoring in criminology and daughter Victoria, a sixth-grader.
Stahnke is a member of the Coon Rapids Community Strength Foundation, serves on the planning committee for the Coon Rapids High School all-school reunion, which takes place July 3 during the Coon Rapids 4th of July celebration at Boulevard Park and has coached football and basketball teams in the Coon Rapids Athletic Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.