“What I enjoy most about tennis is being able to go out and play with my friends at almost any time. Always improving my shot and having fun with people is what keeps the game fresh and fun to play.”
Start in tennis
“I started playing tennis in sixth grade. I thought it would be a fun secondary sport to play over the spring. After a year of learning and enjoying it, I got invited to play up with the high school JV team in seventh grade. Ever since then I’ve loved playing alongside my friends and growing as a tennis player.”
Enjoy most about sport
“What I enjoy most about tennis is being able to go out and play with my friends at almost any time. Always improving my shot and having fun with people is what keeps the game fresh and fun to play.”
Favorite part of team
“My favorite part about the team is that everyone is very cooperative and is just there to have fun. With every sport, there will be many times that everyone will get competitive. But with this team, I think there is a good balance between that and having fun.”
Top high school tennis memory
“My top high school tennis memory is the yearly trip to Virginia that the varsity takes at the start of every season. It’s always fun to spend time with the team and get to know each other better. Also, playing some scrimmages against other teams before the majority of our matches start is always a good way to help me improve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.