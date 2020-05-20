“I love all the shenanigans that happen with the people in track. Two days are never the same and the people make every day interesting.”
Start in track and field
“I started track in eighth grade. I typically run the 1600-meter and 3200-meter, but my real love is for pole vaulting. I got into track in middle school (sixth grade) and I was also a part of cross-country running (seventh grade). So, that’s how I found out about the high school track team.”
Enjoy most about sport
“I enjoy more than anything else all the people and coaches in track. It is by far the most fun team I’ve even been a part of.”
Favorite part of team
“I love all the shenanigans that happen with the people in track. Two days are never the same and the people make every day interesting.”
Top high school track and field memory
“Going crazy after realizing Spencer Hoium made it to state and watching Isaac Johnson jump ‘5-12.’”
