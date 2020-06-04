“My favorite part about my team is the energy everyone always has. We are always having a good time.”
Start in lacrosse
“I started playing lacrosse in eighth grade. I tried this sport with a couple friends and I ended up loving it.”
Enjoy most about sport
“Something I enjoy the most is just getting to play the sport I love with some of my best friends.”
Favorite part of team
“My favorite part about my team is the energy everyone always has. We are always having a good time.”
Top high school lacrosse memory
“My top memory would be the pasta dinners after practice. It was a good bonding time for us and we all would just talk and laugh together!”
