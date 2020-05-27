“My favorite part of the team was making super close friendships and having a coach that’s always there for us no matter what. Win or lose this team always supported everyone endlessly.”
Start in lacrosse
“Started playing in eighth grade; all my friends were playing.”
Enjoy most about sport
“The thing I enjoyed most about the sport was gaining more love for the game every year I played.”
Favorite part of team
“My favorite part of the team was making super close friendships and having a coach that’s always there for us no matter what. Win or lose this team always supported everyone endlessly.”
Top high school lacrosse memory
“Favorite memory is our trip to Duluth junior year, and getting ice cream after games.”
