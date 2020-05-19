Start in lacrosse
“I started playing lacrosse in seventh grade with Grace Hannula.”
Enjoy most about sport
“I enjoy the people I have met through the sport and all the friends I have made.”
Favorite part of team
“My favorite part about my team is how we all get along and it is always a good time.”
Top high school lacrosse memory
“My favorite memories are bus rides to Duluth and all the pasta parties we have.”
