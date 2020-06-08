“The thing I enjoy the most about the sport is my teammates and that it’s something my whole family has in common.”
Start in lacrosse
“I started playing lacrosse when I was in seventh grade. I was hesitant at first, but both of my older sisters played and they convinced me to try out.”
Enjoy most about sport
“The thing I enjoy the most about the sport is my teammates and that it’s something my whole family has in common.”
Favorite part of team
“We are all very close, and we always get ice cream after games no matter if we win or lose.”
Top high school lacrosse memory
“My favorite lacrosse memory was our bus rides to and from games, and all our team bonding activities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.