“My favorite lacrosse memory was our trip to Duluth in 2019. It was an awful and cold day, but we had so much fun. We had a locker room dance party before and we all got to wear sweatpants!”
Start in lacrosse
“I started playing lacrosse in fifth grade. I started because my older sister played and she would always make me practice with her!”
Enjoy most about sport
“What I enjoy most is spending time with my teammates. They are my best friends!”
Favorite part of team
“My favorite part about my team is when we play music in the locker room and everyone is dancing and singing.”
Top high school lacrosse memory
“My favorite lacrosse memory was our trip to Duluth in 2019. It was an awful and cold day, but we had so much fun. We had a locker room dance party before and we all got to wear sweatpants!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.