“What I enjoy most about lacrosse is the creativity that it allows. You never know what’s going to happen and you see something new every game.”
Start in lacrosse
“I started playing lacrosse in eighth grade. I started playing lacrosse because a group of my friends started playing. At the time I didn’t even know the high school had a team.”
Enjoy most about sport
Favorite part of team
“My favorite part about my lacrosse team is that we laugh all the time. It isn’t uncommon to have to stop or reset a drill because the whole team is laughing too hard.”
Top high school lacrosse memory
“My top high school lacrosse memory was during my junior year we took a school bus to Duluth and played a game in the rain. We weren’t expected to win, but we did. On the way home it was still pouring rain and we stopped to get food and the whole bus started to smell like wet dog. It was kind of miserable at the time, but that’s what I miss most.”
