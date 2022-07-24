The bid of $140,000 was within the county’s budget for the project and will be paid from the park fund balance, according to Jeff Perry, county parks director.
The new splash pad will be installed where the sand play structure had been located, Perry said.
The sand play area opened in 2010, but it is no longer a safe structure so it has been removed, he said.
“The splash pad will be completed in time for the opening of the 2023 season,” Perry said. “There has been a demand for one at the water park.”
The splash pad was part of the 2018 master plan for Bunker Beach’s renovation, but was not included in the project to replace the original wave pool, create a new children’s play pool and make other infrastructure improvements.
Funding for the $6.553 million project, which came in “slightly under budget” was provided through a $2.5 million contribution from the Metropolitan Council parks and trail legacy grant program and $4.2 million from the county’s asset preservation fund.
Construction on the project started in 2020 with completion in time for the 2021 season which opened in early June that year.
In fact, Bunker Beach was shut down for the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That enabled work to begin earlier than initially planned, which was after Labor Day following the end of the season.
“COVID did us a favor in that respect,” Perry said. “It gave us extra time for construction otherwise it would have been very tight to finish before the planned 2021 opening.”
Indeed, Bunker Beach had a record-breaking year in 2021 with 151,149 guests during the 94-day season, smashing season pass sales, admission sales and food service records, Perry said.
“We have been very busy so far this season and are on pace to come close to the 2021 record,” he said. “Anytime the temperature is close to 90 degrees or more, we meet capacity which is 2,500 visits a day.”
Visitors to the water park don’t just come from Anoka County and the Twin Cities area, but from other states and countries, Perry said, especially during the annual USA Cup soccer tournament in July at the National Sports Center in Blaine, which attracts teams from all over the US and the world.
“We are told by the NSC that the soccer players look forward to their day at Bunker Beach,” Perry said.
Bunker Beach is the largest outdoor water park in the state, he said.
