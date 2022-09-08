Site plans for two projects were approved by the Coon Rapids Planning Commission following public hearings Aug. 18.

One is for Sola Salon Studios to building a 12,296 square-foot store in Riverdale Village Shopping Center and the other is for an 8,170 square-foot addition to Anoka-Hennepin School District 11’s River Trail Learning Center at L.O. Jacob, 1700 Coon Rapids Blvd.

