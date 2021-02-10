What’s in a name is the focus of a renewed discussion around the city of Coon Rapids.
The local nonprofit Transformative Circle is leading an online conversation about changing the city’s name because the word “coon” is used as a racial slur.
Lori Anderson, founder and director of Transformative Circle, posted a survey online asking if the city should change its name. The poll is the first step in what Anderson expects to be a year-long process.
“What we are basically going to be talking about are our values as a city,” Anderson said.
The unscientific poll was open for about a week. A total of 464 respondents had answered the poll when it closed Feb. 6, according to Anderson’s Facebook post sharing the highlights of the data.
The majority of respondents, 62%, were against changing the name, while 38% supported it. Almost 45% of respondents lived in Coon Rapids, 8% work in the city and the remainder shop, play or have another relationship with Coon Rapids.
Respondents also shared their reasoning for why the name should be changed. Some shared their embarrassment at the name and the humiliation of explaining its origins repeatedly, according to Anderson. Some also shared potential new names like River Rapids, Creek Rapids and Raccoon Rapids, according to Anderson.
Anderson will be posting weekly polls regarding the name change to discuss the impacts on residents. Her second poll focuses on reasons respondents want to keep the name.
She hopes to eventually have the conversations in person, once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
“There was a lot of name calling and basically keyboard-warriorship going on — attacking each other, and people are less likely to do that in person,” Anderson said. “They are more likely to actually listen to the other side.”
The city traces its name back to Coon Creek, which was dammed in the early 20th century. The creek is assumed to have been named for the abundance of raccoons that lived in the area and were hunted for their pelts, according to the city website.
While some respondents only thought of the term “coon” as a shortening of raccoon, it also is an derogatory term for Black people.
“The people who have lived here forever ... see it as a term for a raccoon,” Anderson said. “But people on the outside, people coming into the city, people all over the country — they see it as a racially derogative term. And I believe that the name of the city should either reflect our values or at least be neutral. It should be something that you don’t even think about. A person shouldn’t have to be embarrassed to tell people where they live.”
This is not the first time residents have considered changing the name of the city. In 1968 a name change referendum failed with 6,619 votes against and 1,977 votes in favor. The topic showed up again in 2006 when then Council Member Joe Sidoti brought it up at a work session. He later withdrew his suggestion after media coverage, according to City Clerk Joan Lenzmeier.
“Our community is becoming more and more diverse,” Anderson said. “So we thought now is a good time to start this conversation about the name of the city.”
In Coon Rapids an estimated 8% of the population identifies as Black, while approximately 84% identifies as white, according to 2019 estimates.
To start the process of changing the city’s name, a citizen would have to submit a petition signed by 15% of the number of registered voters as of the last mayoral election.
Once enough signatures were collected, the petition would be certified and go to the City Council. The council could then pass an ordinance changing the name. If the council did not, the issue would go to a referendum, according Lenzmeier.
If the name change went on the ballot, the cost for the vote would be minimal because the 2022 elections would be underway, according to Lenzmeier.
The larger cost regarding changes to signs, water towers, vehicle graphics and more has not be calculated, Lenzmeier wrote in an email.
