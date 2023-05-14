A contract was awarded by the Coon Rapids City Council for a scaled-back sanitary sewer lining project in a residential area south of Coon Rapids Boulevard.
The council awarded a contract April 18 to Veit & Company in the amount of $1.84 million for concrete pipe lining and rehabilitation work along portions of Hanson Boulevard, south of Mississippi Boulevard, and 99th Avenue, west of Egret Boulevard.
The original low bid from Veit, one of five bidders, totaled $2.497 million, which was well above the $2 million budget in the city’s sanitary sewer fund for the project, prompting staff to work with Veit to reduce the scope of the work and thus the cost, Public Works Director Tim Himmer said.
The original plan included the lining of 13 sewer manholes, 199 feet of 42-inch pipe and 4,214 feet of 36-inch pipe, but under the revised plan, the manholes, which can be lined under flow at a later date, have been eliminated so has 1,258 feet of 36-inch pipe. That has reduced the number of impacted residential lots by six, leaving 17 lots in an area along 99th from Egret to Hanson and a portion of Hanson north of 99th.
The six lots removed from the project are on Mississippi Boulevard, west of Hanson, and on Hanson, immediately south of Mississippi.
Himmer said inflation, particularly the cost of resin material, resulted in the high bids.
“Prices are not coming down anytime soon,” Himmer said, recommending approval of the revised project contract.
This is the third of a series of projects that the city has done since portions of the city’s 42-inch diameter concrete trunk sewer pipe and access manholes located immediately upstream of the Metropolitan Council Environmental Services’ lift station on Coon Rapids Boulevard Extension were found to be in very poor condition and in need of immediate repair when MCES made improvements to its lift station in 2017.
The sewer trunk line was installed in 1965 and has deteriorated because of its age and sewer gases eating away at the concrete, Himmer said.
The first phase from the lift station under Coon Rapids Boulevard to Zilla Street took place in 2018 and 2019, while phase two in the Port Riverwalk area, which began in 2020 and was finished in 2022, was done in conjunction with the infrastructure work needed for the Port Riverwalk housing development.
No street excavation or trenches are required because the lining work will take place through the manholes, but a temporary bypass sewer system will be installed for existing sewer flows during the lining process, which is expected to result in temporary road closures and detours.
But the project will directly impact some of the residential properties that connect directly to the sewer trunk, Himmer said.
The contractor will be working with those property owners on the timing of the project at it affects them and whether they will have to leave their homes when work is scheduled in their immediate area, he said.
Under the project specifications, the contractor, not the city, is responsible for finding and paying the cost for the impacted residents to stay in a hotel if that is necessary, Himmer said.
The council had a work session April 18 to discuss the high bids and contract award prior to its regular meeting agenda.
Council Member Jennifer Geisler said a lot of work had been done to adjust the scope of the project to keep it within budget and the work that had been set aside could easily be done later.
Mayor Jerry Koch said that it made sense to leave out the manholes because it was a separate process with the sewer lines horizontal and the manholes vertical.
City Engineer Mark Hansen Work said that it is expected to start on the project in June and be completed by the end of August with final surface restorations (turf and pavement) finished in September.
