A contract was awarded by the Coon Rapids City Council for a scaled-back sanitary sewer lining project in a residential area south of Coon Rapids Boulevard.

The council awarded a contract April 18 to Veit & Company in the amount of $1.84 million for concrete pipe lining and rehabilitation work along portions of Hanson Boulevard, south of Mississippi Boulevard, and 99th Avenue, west of Egret Boulevard.

