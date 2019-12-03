A Coon Rapids detective was recognized recently for doubling car seat installations in the city among other work.
This year, a Star Award was given to Detective Cameron Gustafson from the Coon Rapids Police Department.
Gustafson is also the co-chair of Safe Kids Anoka County. The award was presented at the luncheon during the statewide Towards Zero Deaths conference held in St. Cloud in October.
Some of the outstanding work he was recognized for was doubling the number of car seat installations and clinics in Coon Rapids. After Gustafson noticed that many caregivers in Coon Rapids were on medical assistance and struggling to obtain car seats, he discovered the reason was due to the sole provider of free seats through a Ucare program was overwhelmed by requests. Gustafson took steps to make Safe Kids Anoka County a service provider for Ucare to assist with the demand. Now that Safe Kids Anoka County is on-board, seat distribution for Ucare recipients is offered throughout the county and has increased significantly the number of seats and education provided to families.
Last year, Safe Kids Anoka County was able to provide approximately 150 free seats to residents, in addition to helping 500 families safely install their car seats. In addition to car seat installations and clinics, the coalition also hosts bike helmet clinics in the spring, selling reduced priced helmets and fitting helmets you already own for free.
The whole goal of Safe Kids Anoka County is to reduce unintentional injuries for children.
For more information about Safe Kids Anoka County, car seat clinics, bike helmet clinics, and injury reduction programs, visit safekidsanoka.org.
The Toward Zero Deaths Star Awards are given to recognize excellence in enforcement, emergency medical and trauma services, education, engineering, child passenger safety, and judicial/court systems. Award recipients have demonstrated exceptional creativity, leadership, and organizational skills and the ability to successfully motivate and collaborate with others in efforts to move toward zero deaths on Minnesota’s roads.
