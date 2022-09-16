Anoka County and Fridley are moving ahead with a project to construct a roundabout at the intersection of County State Aid Highway 35 (Old Central Avenue) at Gardena Avenue, a city street, and the entrance to the city’s Moore Lake Park.

The Anoka County Board Aug. 23 unanimously approved a joint powers agreement with the city spelling out the scope of the project as well as cost sharing. The Fridley City Council approved the JPA on July 11. Currently, stop signs control traffic turning from Gardena and the lake parking lot on to Old Central Avenue.

