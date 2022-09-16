Anoka County and Fridley are moving ahead with a project to construct a roundabout at the intersection of County State Aid Highway 35 (Old Central Avenue) at Gardena Avenue, a city street, and the entrance to the city’s Moore Lake Park.
The Anoka County Board Aug. 23 unanimously approved a joint powers agreement with the city spelling out the scope of the project as well as cost sharing. The Fridley City Council approved the JPA on July 11. Currently, stop signs control traffic turning from Gardena and the lake parking lot on to Old Central Avenue.
“This is a highly traveled intersection and the project will address safety concerns,” Assistant County Engineer Jerry Auge said.
Having a roundabout rather than a traffic signal will slow down traffic and while there will be collisions at the intersection, evidence has shown that where there is a roundabout, crashes are less severe, he said.
“It will be a lot safer,” Auge said.
Besides the roundabout, two bituminous trails will be constructed, one on the west side of CSAH 35 and the other south of Gardena.
Public meetings on the project were held in October 2021 and July.
“The public has been supportive,” Auge said.
There will be minimal right of way taking from residential properties in the area of the project.
The city is excited about the project, said Jim Kosluchar, public works director/city engineer.
“It will improve both safety and traffic flow as well as have a traffic calming effect,” Kosluchar said.
Two schools - Totino-Grace High School and Al-Amal School - are located on Gardena not far from the intersection.
The county received a federal Highway Safety Improvement Program grant that will pay up to 90% of the cost with a $1.3 million cap. The county and city will split the balance. Estimated project cost is $1.4 million.
Kosluchar said that the city’s share of construction and engineering work will total about $37,275, which will be paid for from street capital improvement dollars. Construction is scheduled to begin next spring, but most of the work won’t start until both schools break for summer vacations in early June, Auge said.
The plan is to have the project completed in August before the 2023-24 school year begins. The intersection will be closed to through traffic during construction, but access will remain for local traffic and emergency vehicles.
Kosluchar said a second project in 2023 under a separate contract will install a piping system to take storm drain runoff from the intersection area to a city-proposed iron-enhanced sand filer at Moore Park to the south. The city will donate the right of way on the park property and county will pay the project cost estimated at $55,380.27.
The city has received a $400,000 grant from the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources, through the state’s Clean Water Legacy Amendment, and $100,000 from the Rice Creek Watershed District to install a biochar- and iron-enhanced sand filter to treat runoff from a 94-acre area with minimal treatment draining into Moore Lake.
“This project is also scheduled to be under construction in 2023,” Kosluchar said.
Its purpose is to improve water quality and recreation suitability, for example, fishing, in the lake, which is currently impaired because of excess nutrients and water conditions, including periods of excess E. coli concentrations, according to the city’s application for the state grant.
As part of the project, shoreline turf will be converted into a native plant buffer to discourage geese and minimize filter runoff, the application states.
In addition, the city is planning improvements to Moore Lake Park next year and is hosting a public meeting on the project in the park at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Improvements include a reconfigured parking lot, new playground, new shelter and a community building.
