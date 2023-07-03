A contract was awarded by the Coon Rapids City Council June 6 for road mill and overlay and watermain replacement on a half-mile stretch of Northdale Boulevard between Quince and Ilex streets.

Meyer Contracting Inc. was the lowest of four bids in the amount of $2.023 million, said Tim Himmer, city public works director. The engineer’s estimate was $2.225 million.

  

