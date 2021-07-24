The city of Coon Rapids will soon see the third and fourth phases of the Riverdale Station apartments project.
Earlier this month the City Council voted 4-3 to reverse the Planning Commission’s denial of the site plan after the developer appealed to the council. Mayor Jerry Koch and Council Members Brad Greskowiak and Pat Carlson dissented. The site plan includes two apartment buildings: one will have 192 market-rate units and another will have 81 senior units.
The apartments will be located on Northdale Boulevard, north of the Northstar rail station. The city approved the first two buildings, Lyra and Nova, in 2017.
Planning Commission denial
The Planning Commission denied the proposal due to failure to meet some code requirements, City Planner Scott Harlicker said. The vote was 4-3.
Sherman Associates asked for design flexibility for parking stalls, building height, building setback and ground signs.
The plan wasn’t up to par regarding parking stalls. City code requires 1.5 parking spaces per unit, and at least one of those must be enclosed.
The site plan for the larger building included 147 surface spaces and 147 garage spaces. Code requires 288 spaces total, which is met, but at least 192 should be enclosed. The senior building is short on spaces, with only 109 spaces, of which 65 are in the garage. Code requires 122 total with 81 enclosed, according to city documents.
The commission denied the developer any design flexibility for parking stalls.
Sherman Associates proposed the buildings be 41 feet tall, which would require a variance from the city. Code allows buildings within 100 feet of Northdale Boulevard to be up to 30 feet tall, according to city documents. The extra height is needed to accommodate a fourth floor.
Additionally, the site plan included a setback of 38 feet, which is nearly double the 20-foot maximum.
Sherman Associates asked for a noncomplying ground sign, for which it would require more flexibility. City code does not allow ground signs, and final location of the signs must be approved by the city.
According to city documents, the commission could approve design and dimensional flexibility where it sees fit.
Council comment
Council Member Jennifer Geisler, who has served on the Planning Commission in the past, called the commission’s decision “embarrassing.”
“Any statement to say, ‘They didn’t make code, I’m not going to give flexibility’ totally does not align to what the Planning Commission should be doing or how they should be operating,” she said. “Flexibility is built into our code. They should be considering flexibility. A majority of them didn’t.”
Discussing whether the city wants a certain type of development in a given place is a conversation for council members to have, not the planning commission, Geisler said.
She sees the flexibility the developer was asking for as reasonable and consistent with the other two apartment buildings.
Koch said he was glad to see the commission be critical of the proposed plan, because the design for the second site doesn’t resemble what he was picturing five years ago.
“This doesn’t look at all like that,” Koch said.
Carlson agreed the plan looked different from the initial concept from 2017, but he said he understood because the market has changed. He didn’t have a problem with setback, height or signage, but he raised concern over the parking availability in the larger building.
Having 192 units in the market-rate building felt like it would be tight, which is what is making it hard to have adequate parking that follows code, Carlson said.
Council Member Brad Johnson called the property unique due to its proximity to the train station.
“I am open to this one being given design flexibility ... and it’s been encouraged by the developer here, and I think there’s some justification for it,” Johnson said.
Greskowiak, like the others who dissented, raised concern over parking because the railway isn’t operating at full capacity currently, and it’s unknown when or if it will get back to normal.
In additional to repealing the commission’s denial, the council voted 6-1 to approve the final plat for the Riverdale Apartments second addition. Greskowiak dissented.
