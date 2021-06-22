The Coon Rapids City Council recently approved a construction contract for Coon Rapids Soccer Complex renovations.
The council approved the contract June 15 with Kinghorn Construction for restroom and concession building renovations. Kinghorn will manage the project for the city, Public Works Director Tim Himmer said.
The project was initially scheduled as part of the 2020 Park Improvement Fund but was pushed back due to conversations with the Coon Rapids United Soccer Club about possible additional improvements. Those requests have now been withdrawn, so the contract for initial plans has been approved.
The costs for materials and work add up to $122,209.12, about $40,000 over the original budget.
“We are over budget due to the two-year delay,” Himmer said.
The funding comes from the facility construction fund and park improvement fund.
Additionally, the council approved a five-year contract with the Coon Rapids United Soccer Club, in which the club will contribute $2,000 a year to the city for use of the concession stand. This annual contribution will offset some of the renovation costs, according to Himmer.
“We can renew that agreement over time,” he said.
There wasn’t a contract in place for concession stand use prior to the one approved June 15.
“It’s kind of a handshake deal for what they’ve been doing at that facility,” Himmer said. “They invest dollars back into the facility — netting enhancements, turf establishment, things of that nature.”
The soccer club has maintained the complex well over the years, according to Council Member Brad Greskowiak.
“They do a great a job out there,” he said. “People comment on that soccer field and that operation out there all the time.”
The city considered adding extra meeting space as part of this renovation project, but the costs were too high, Himmer said.
Renovations will take place from mid-July to October of this year. The soccer club’s most recent tournament was June 18-20, and another is scheduled for Oct. 8-10. Himmer said the plan is get the project done before the next tournament.
