A public/assessment hearing will take place at the Coon Rapids City Council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 21 on the city’s proposed 2023 residential street reconstruction project.
The council Dec. 6 also accepted the feasibility report, declared the cost to be assessed and ordered preparation of a proposed assessment roll for the project, which includes 17 street segments covering 4.5 miles with an estimated cost of $6.106 million.
City Engineer Mark Hansen said the project is in the Oaks of Shenandoah neighborhood between Coon Creek and Shenandoah boulevards from 126th Avenue north to and including 131st Avenue.
“The streets are 35 to 36 years old and rated in poor condition,” he said.
In addition to reclaiming the existing bituminous pavement and gravel base, compacting the reclaimed material, disposing of the excess material and resurfacing the street segments with two new layers of bituminous, improvements include removal and replacement of damaged curb and gutter, curb ramp work, replacing watermain valves and plugged fire hydrants, repairs or replacement of existing storm and sanitary sewer as needed and LED fixture upgrades to city-owned street lights, Hansen said in his presentation to the council.
To fill a gap on the north side of 131st Avenue, the city plans to construct a new six-foot wide sidewalk from Coon Creek Boulevard east to the Wildwood Park trailhead as part of the project.
He listed the various funding sources for the project - $3.482 million from the street reconstruction fund, $848,244 from the storm water utility fund, $181,140 from the water system maintenance account, $239,880 from the sanitary sewer maintenance fund, $170,280 from the sidewalk construction fund and $187,200 from the streetlight maintenance fund.
Revenues for the sanitary sewer, storm drain and water system funds are derived from quarterly utilities charges paid by property owners.
As it has from the past several years, the city plans to go into the bond market to pay for the street surfacing costs, Hansen said.
Assessments total $997,355, which is 22% of the street work cost.
Benefiting properties include 414 single-family lots, three undeveloped residential properties, one twin home and a city-owned park
Hansen noted that assessment rates have increased 5.6% over 2022 using the construction cost index.
That means all single-family residential properties will be assessed $2,365 while the twin home cost is $31 per front foot.
“Corner lots do not pay more,” Hansen said.
Assessments will be spread over 10 years at a 5.15% interest rate, which translates to $320 a year over the length of the assessment.
But a property owner can pay the entire amount within 30 days of the council approving the assessment without an interest charge, Hansen said.
An information meeting for impacted property owners took place Oct. 12; another will be scheduled for late January.
If the council approves the project Feb. 21, bids will be ordered that night with a contract award at the April 18 meeting and the assessments adopted May 2. Project construction will start in May and be completed in October 2023.
