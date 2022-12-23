A public/assessment hearing will take place at the Coon Rapids City Council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 21 on the city’s proposed 2023 residential street reconstruction project.

The council Dec. 6 also accepted the feasibility report, declared the cost to be assessed and ordered preparation of a proposed assessment roll for the project, which includes 17 street segments covering 4.5 miles with an estimated cost of $6.106 million.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.