A two-year labor agreement with the sergeants in the Coon Rapids Police Department was unanimously approved by the Coon Rapids City Council July 19.
The contract negotiated with Law Enforcement Labor Services Inc. that represents the eight sergeants in the department, covers 2022 and 2023.
Like the police officers’ two-year agreement approved in May, the sergeants will receive a 3% cost of living increase each year plus an 85 cents an hour market rate adjustment in both 2022 and 2023.
In negotiating the market rate pay increase, the city wanted to recognize the work that its officers do on an ongoing basis, said City Manager Matt Stemwedel.
But the sergeants also receive 22% above the top patrol officer pay so the hourly rate for them in 2022 is $54.61 and $57.28 in 2023, said Lorie Roth, assistant city manager/human resources manager.
Longevity is also rewarded, Stemwedel said.
Under the agreement, sergeants will earn 5% more than their regular pay per month, 7.5% after 12 years and 10% after 16 years.
The pay increases are retroactive to January this year, Stemwedel said.
Council Member Brad Johnson said the agreement makes the Coon Rapids sergeants’ wages competitive with comparable agencies.
“We have talented and excellent police officers in Coon Rapids,” Johnson said.
