Three promotions in the Coon Rapids Police Department were recognized by the City Council Nov. 1.
The promotions ceremony “is the first of its kind for the department,” said Police Chief John Stahnke, who introduced new Capt. Adam Jacobson and new sergeants Interna Kim and Dan Freiberg.
Family members pinned a gold badge on each of the officers, who were then sworn in by Mayor Jerry Koch.
“I’m proud of these three and it’s important to recognize them and introduce our new law enforcement leaders to the community,” Stahnke said.
Jacobson has been promoted from sergeant to fill the captain’s spot that opened when Stahnke was appointed police chief in June on the retirement of Brad Wise. Kim and Freiberg take the sergeants’ positions vacated by Jacobson’s promotion and the retirement of Sgt. Ben Bautch in June.
Growing up in Eagan, Jacobson earned a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement from Metropolitan State University and a master’s degree from the University of St. Thomas in public safety and law enforcement leadership.
He was an Eagan Police explorer for seven years and a community service officer for the Bloomington Police Department for two years before joining the Coon Rapids department as a patrol officer in 2005.
Jacobson was a field training officer for eight years, coordinated the police explorer program for 10 years and was the department’s first DWI enforcement officer, setting the bar high for all who followed.
Jacobson served as a general detective from 2018 to 2020 when he was promoted to patrol sergeant, becoming coordinator of the field training program, the drone unit and police explorer program again.
Stahnke listed numerous awards that Jacobson has earned during his career, including many statewide honors for his work in DWI enforcement. In addition, Jacobson has received six other department awards of merit and one award for valor.
Kim was born while his parents were on enroute from their home country of Cambodia to the United States, where they settled in St. Paul.
He was hired as a patrol officer by CRPD in 2005, teaching the DARE program for two years at Hamilton and Adams elementary schools and serving as a statewide honor guard member for Law Enforcement Memorial Association for seven years, and he is now a board member.
Kim was assigned to the Anoka-Hennepin Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force as a detective from 2012 to 2015, during which he was responsible for the takedown of the largest heroin drug trafficking organization in the state, Stahnke said.
From 2016 to 2021, he was one of the department’s K9 handlers and with his partner, Ike. They graduated top of their K9 class and won awards for top rookie dog team in 2017 and first place in the statewide K9 competition in 2018.
“Their outreach initiatives made them extremely popular around town,” Stahnke said.
In 2021, Kim was assigned as a general detective focusing on retail crimes before his promotion to sergeant.
Kim has earned three department awards of merit as well as a city community service award in 2018.
Freiberg grew up in the Monticello area and received a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement from Metropolitan State University.
His law enforcement path started as a Wright County Sheriff’s Office explorer for three years while in high school.
In 2008, he was hired by the Anoka Police Department as a police reserve/security officer assigned to Anoka Metro Regional Treatment Center, working there while he attended paramedic school in St. Cloud and received his paramedicine degree.
“Dan began working for an ambulance service, where he still works part time today,” Stahnke said.
He was hired by CRPD as a community service officer in 2010, then as a police officer in 2012, where he has been a DWI enforcement officer, field training officer and community policing officer assigned to the retail community.
Freiberg has served as the patrol union steward and is currently the president of the Coon Rapids Police Association.
He has earned six awards of merit from the department and has also been recognized statewide for the DWI enforcement efforts.
In the pinning ceremony, Jacobson’s badge was pinned on him by his mother, Ranell Hamm; Kim’s by his wife Lindsay with their daughter Hazel and Freiberg’s by his wife Shari with their children Grace, Hank and Ruby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.