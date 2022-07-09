Coon Rapids Police Chief Brad Wise retired June 30 after a 27-year with the police department including 11 years as its chief.
Retirement was bittersweet for Wise, who said his passion for policing and safety of the community has not diminished.
“But after double-digit years as chief, it’s time for a fresh set of eyes,” he said.
City Manager Matt Stemwedel appointed Capt. John Stahnke as the new police chief effective July 1 following an internal hiring process that produced three candidates.
Born in Madison, a small town in western Minnesota, Wise and his family moved to Coon Rapids when he was in seventh grade.
“As a small town kid, I was nervous about the move to Coon Rapids, but I have never left,” Wise said.
A 1982 graduate of Coon Rapids High School, Wise had no career aspirations to be a police officer as he got a bachelor of arts degree from Augsburg College, Minneapolis, while working in a hotel.
He spent eight years working in hotel management, but the last two years he was assistant general manager at the Embassy Suites in Bloomington where he hired off-duty officers from the Bloomington Police Department to provide security, Wise said.
Talking with them about their job whetted his appetite for a career change and in what he called a “happy happenstance,” the hotel was sold and management was let go and while he was offered a job with the hotel system in Chicago.
He did not want to leave Coon Rapids.
“I took the opportunity to go back to school and get an associate degree in law enforcement from Metropolitan State University,” he said.
At the same time, he got a new job as a duty officer supervisor with the Minnesota Division of Emergency Management (now Homeland Security) in St. Paul where he spent a about three years.
Initially, Wise tried to get a job as a community service officer with the Coon Rapids department, but was not hired. The letter of rejection from the city now hangs in his office.
“You never know what life’s path will bring,” Wise said.
Instead, Wise joined the Coon Rapids Police Reserve in January 1993 because he was driven to learn public safety skills, and wanted the department to get to know him and vice versa, he said.
It was hard to find a full-time officer job at that time, but in early 1995 he was hired by the Robbinsdale Police Department. That assignment did not last long because the Coon Rapids department soon after recruited him and Wise was hired in July that year.
“I was thrilled to be able to serve the police of my hometown as a patrol officer,” Wise said.
Indeed, he said he would have been happy to be a patrol officer his entire career — although he did take the sergeant test on a whim in 1998, but wasn’t successful.
A chat with now retired Det. Craig Gorsuch, whom Wise described as a “great mentor” changed his thinking,
“He saw potential in me and encouraged me to build my career with the department,” Wise said.
In August 1999, Wise took the detective test, was chosen and spent several years as a police liaison officer at Northdale Middle School.
“That was a great opportunity for me to work with young people and be a role model to them,” he said.
He then worked as a general assignment detective before his promotion to sergeant in May 2005 and then captain in August 2009. The latter promotion stemmed from an unexpected vacancy when the city was encouraging early retirements during the recession, he said.
Wise was now involved in much more community engagement, which played to one of his strengths, and made him realize that he might be a viable police chief candidate in the future.
To that end, he took evening classes at the University of St. Thomas to earn a master’s degree in leadership.
And when Police Chief Tim Snell retired in 2011, Wise applied for the position and was appointed to the job in June that year.
“I went everywhere and talked to anyone to find out what they wanted in a police chief,” Wise said.
He made it a priority to reduce the rate of Part 1 crimes, the most serious. He had some success with that goal in Coon Rapids because the raters are half what they were in 2011, Wise said.
Wise has been proactive in helping schools, the college and the hospital be safe and secure.
And Wise has developed a culture in the Coon Rapids Police Department that focuses on “doing it the Coon Rapids way” focusing on integrity, honesty, high ethical standard, a high degree of training and quality of service to the community.
“I tell all new officers to do a great job and have fun while you are doing it,” Wise said. “We have great people in the department who care about what they do and the community. Morale is high.”
Indeed, Wise has hired more than half of the existing officers in the department during his 11-year tenure as chief and made all the promotions within the department to sergeant and captain.
“We work very hard to nurture the officers here and support them in what is a very difficult job,” Wise said. “But we have been very fortunate to have the support of the community.”
Wise said that the work of the Anoka County Joint Law Enforcement Council is very important. The council is an organization chaired by the county attorney with representatives from all law enforcement agencies and elected officials of the communities in the county serving on it.
“We are all working together to make a difference,” Wise said.
The collaboration means what’s good for Coon Rapids is also good for Anoka and so on, he said. Too often in other counties, police agencies work in a vacuum.
Wise started considering retirement last year because he felt it was time for a change of leadership in the department,
“It’s good for an organization to experience some changes,” Wise said. “The department will be in good hands.”
Wise admitted to choking up a bit as he told people and various groups that he was retiring as chief because it has been “something special to do this job in my hometown” and he will miss the “people he sees every day and their passion, strength and dedication to helping the people in the community,” he said.
His immediate post-retirement plan is running for the vacant Anoka County Sheriff’s seat in this year’s election, a decision he said he cemented when Sheriff Jim Stuart announced he would not run for re-election earlier this year.
There are three candidates, including Wise, on the ballot, which means a primary election Aug. 9 before the general election Nov. 8. “I still have my passion for public service,” Wise said.
Wise and his wife, Kristin, have two children, a son, Connor, who is a junior at the University of Minnesota majoring in finance, and a daughter, 18, Haili, who graduated from Coon Rapids High School in June and is planning to study animal science at Brigham Young University-Idaho.
Plan B if the election bid fails is to help son, Connor, in his plans to start a business.
