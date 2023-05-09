Two commercial lots were created when the Coon Rapids City Council approved preliminary and final plats May 2 for a 2.9-acre parcel at 2085 Northdale Blvd.
Midwest Fidelity Partners LLC owns the property, which lies across Northdale from Village 10 Shopping Center and is vacant after a building that housed a former restaurant was demolished.
On the eastern lot, 1.68 acres, construction has started on the Silverstar Car Wash, while the western lot, 1.26 acres, can accommodate a 20,000 square-foot commercial building, according to Dakota Crowell, planner.
“Midwest Fidelity plans to sell the lot for development, but there are no specific proposals at this time,” Crowell said.
Access to the property as well as the existing uses to the east - a Burger King, Speedway gas station and a small office building- are by a curb cut at the signalized intersection on Northdale at the Village 10 entrance and a shared driveway that runs in front of the businesses, he said.
Site plan approval for the Silverstar Car Wash was given by the Coon Rapids Planning Commission in November 2022.
The 4,870 square-foot car wash will include seven parking stalls, including four in front of the building for customers to access the lobby/cashier area, and 18 vacuum cleaner stalls, according to Crowell.
As part of the project, a new stormwater pond will be constructed on the lot north of the car wash, Crowell said.
In response to a concern raised by Council Member Brad Greskowiak about the upkeep of the vacant lot, he said a planning commission condition of site plan approval requires temporary erosion control measures be put in place, where necessary, on the western lot to preserve natural features and enhance the look of the property until it’s developed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.