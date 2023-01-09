A conditional use permit was unanimously approved by the Coon Rapids Planning Commission Dec. 15 for construction of a new Coon Rapids water tower.
The tower, to be built on vacant, city-owned property at 9585 Foley Blvd. will replace the existing tower on Foley just south of Northdale Boulevard.
City Planner Dakota Crowell said that the current 500,000-gallon east water tower is aging and needs substantial repair and rehabilitation, with prior studies recommending construction of a new one-million gallon tower as a replacement.
The new site was chosen because it is city property, close to an appropriate-sized water main and the rest of the land can be redeveloped for future mixed or commercial uses
The new tower will be constructed on the south corner of the property and cover 1.5 acres, leaving 3.6 acres available for development, he said.
Chad Katzenberger of SEH, the consulting firm hired by the city to provide engineering, design and construction services for the project, two different types of water tower will be included as alternates in the bid package.
One, similar to the city’s existing north tower on Hanson Boulevard, will be constructed entirely of steel and painted, while the other comprises a concrete support shaft with the storage tank built of steel and painted, Katzenberger wrote in a report to the commission.
Whichever option is chosen will depend on bid price as well as long-term maintenance costs, Public Works Director Tim Himmer told the commission.
“We will look at the life-cycle cost over 50 years to determine the best value,” he said.
The tower will serve the entire city, but will be close to the Evergreen Business Park with its heavy water users.
It will also be at the same elevation as the other two city towers on Crooked Lake and Hanson boulevards — the Foley tower is not — and can control the water pressure at homes in the valley by the Mississippi River, Himmer said.
In response to a question from commission chairperson Wayne Schwartz regarding provision for cellular users on the tower, Himmer said a mezzanine or ground storage area will be constructed if there is interest.
“We have been in contact with cellular companies and not much interest has been shown to date,” he said.
The project will be bid in early 2023 with construction to start in the spring and continue through the fall of 2014.
Estimated cost is $4.5 million, of which $3.15 million, or 70%, is included in the 2023 water system budget with the balance to be part of the 2024 budget, Himmer said.
The project will be paid for from two sources — some $2.3 million from city’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars with the rest from the water utility fund, whose revenues come from the quarterly utility bills sent to property owners, City Manager Matt Stemwedel said.
The contract with SEH includes final design plans to remove the existing water tower on Foley once the new one is completed as well as construction of a monopole at that site for cellular users.
