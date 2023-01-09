A conditional use permit was unanimously approved by the Coon Rapids Planning Commission Dec. 15 for construction of a new Coon Rapids water tower.

The tower, to be built on vacant, city-owned property at 9585 Foley Blvd. will replace the existing tower on Foley just south of Northdale Boulevard.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.