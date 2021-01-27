The Coon Rapids City Council awarded Redstone Construction LLC a contract to repair a pedestrian bridge over Coon Creek near Al Flynn Park, Jan. 19.
Last December the council tabled the project after a limited amount of bids came in at significantly higher prices than initially estimated, according to council documents.
Redstone had the lowest bid at $203,410, approximately 24% higher than the engineer’s estimate of $163,622, according to council documents.
Two other bids were received. Global Specialty Contractors, Inc. bid $249,932, and PCiRoads, LLC bid $271,250.55 on the project.
The city originally sought bids last summer, but only one bid was received, which was 30% higher than the estimate. That bid was considered indicative of the bidding environment at that time, according to council documents.
The project was rebid on Nov. 4 but only received three bids, with Redstone’s as the lowest. On Dec. 15, 2020, the council tabled the project for further discussion during a work session.
Since bids were received, staff has reviewed the prices and considers them to be reasonable considering the work involved, according to council documents.
“I looked at the bridge, there is a lot of work that’s going to be done for this money, and looking at it I am very satisfied with the amount of work that we are going to get done,” Council Member Brad Greskowiak said.
The project is in conjunction with the rehabilitation of Coon Rapids Boulevard and the ongoing Port Riverwalk redevelopment. The bridge itself spans Coon Creek near the intersection of Coon Rapids Boulevard Extension and Coon Rapids Boulevard.
Work to be done on the bridge includes concrete removals and repairs, removing the existing coating and applying new paint and sealant, according to council documents.
The money will come from existing tax increment financing districts and won’t affect the general fund.
