By Patrick Slack
Staff Writer
It’s no ordinary setting. It’s no ordinary adventure.
Magic, mystery, epic dreams and colossal curses collide, with a bit of history attached, as Coon Rapids theater heads outdoors for its spring musical “Into the Woods” May 13-15.
“Choosing the musical is always a joint decision between our Music Director Amy Johnson and I,” director Karla Haij said. “’Into the Woods’ is a huge sing, and Amy felt this was the year to do it. Most of the cast has watched the original Broadway production of the show numerous times, as well as the Disney movie version, and they love it.”
The play weaves together characters from several Brothers Grimm fairytales, a baker and wife seeking to begin a family and a witch who has placed a curse on them.
The outdoor play is a first for Coon Rapids theater, a fitting venture in a year of firsts and adaptation. A wooded area across the street from the high school provides the perfect backdrop for the performance.
“Coon Rapids hasn’t done an outdoor production prior to this,” Haij said. “Between COVID and construction, we didn’t have the option of doing the show in the building so we decided to move it outdoors. This has been a crazy journey for everyone involved. We are fortunate that we have a lovely grove of trees that was originally farmland in the 1850s right across the street from school, and that has become our ‘Woods.’ The back of the concession stand at Cardinal Stadium is now a dressing room and part of a storage building is the makeup room. Every day feels a bit like Problem Solving 101, but we have had tremendous fun creating something out of nothing.”
The production itself is filled with fun parts for the cast. But after performing from a distance earlier in the school year virtually, everyone is most embracing simply being able to act together in the same place once again.
“I enjoy being back in person with my peers! We have all missed each other so much, it is the best to get to see and laugh with them every day,” said Zoe Koep, who plays Baker’s Wife. “They truly are my favorite people; I am lucky to have a department filled with amazing people.”
“The thing I have most enjoyed while working on this show has been being able to rehearse in person, albeit socially distanced, and being able to work right alongside my cast members, not through a computer screen,” said Lana Payeur, who plays Cinderella.
“I’ve said it a thousand times before, but you will never find a group of people quite as kind, creative and caring as our theatre family,” said Daniel Rupert, who plays The Baker.
It’s a magical setting for a magic-filled performance, with the cast and crew eager to show off the play in front of a live audience.
“I’m enjoying being around all of my favorite people in person again, and I’m very excited to feed off of the audience’s energy again while performing,” said Hails Shager, who plays The Narrator. “The music is also very good, and it’s fun to hear all of our incredibly talented singers every day.”
It may be the first outdoor performance for many, but it likely will not be the last. Either way, it is a fairytale ending to an unprecedented school year.
“I have learned so much and I think it would be fascinating to be able to do something like this again! It’s definitely been a challenge to figure out all the intricate details that go into doing a show outside, but I can say with great confidence that I am a stronger actor because of it,” Rupert said. “After a year of doing things virtual, I am excited for people to see something live and in person and I can’t wait to see them.”
“I have never done a play outside,” Koep said. “This truly is a great new experience. Using the woods for this show really makes the story we are telling more convincing and fun! … The magic we are creating in the woods — this will be a theatre experience like no other. I know it will be a hit.”
“I have never performed outside before,” Shager said. “It’s been different to constantly have athletes and their families walk by and hear our singing, and to have a completely new space that none of us have ever worked with before. It’s also new to be completely dependent on the weather. I’m most excited for everyone to hear all of our songs, because we have some really talented singers in our show, and by the end of the show, at least two of the numbers have given me goosebumps every given run through.”
“This is my very first outside performance! It has been a challenge to balance how to work on the show safely, while still having it feel like a ‘normal’ show and still having fun doing it,” Payeur said. “Once we were able to do that, it was actually super fun to put this show together. I’m really just excited for people to be able to see the show that we have all worked so hard on and be able to enjoy all the hard work we have put in to make this show even happen and be as amazing as it is.”
Performances are scheduled for May 13, 14 and 15 at 7 p.m., with make-up performances if needed due to weather. Tickets are limited to 250 per performance. Audience members should bring their own lawn chair and a blanket if desired. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit crhstheatre.com.
“I hope those who see the show will see and understand the joy students have for performing for a live audience,” Haij said. “Students who are actors, musicians and singers need the creative outlet that musical theatre provides.”
