Dangerous driving behavior is targeted in ordinance changes that were adopted unanimously by the Coon Rapids City Council April 18.

City Attorney David Brodie said that the amendments were needed because while current ordinance language addressed some problems, it was too general and did not focus on “varied dangerous driving behaviors” observed by law enforcement in Coon Rapids and elsewhere in Anoka County.

