The nurses of Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids took to Coon Rapids Boulevard donned in red to form a picket line in front of the medical center. Horns blared from cars as cheers went up along the ever-moving line, many signs saying “Patients before profits.”
Thousands of nurses in Minnesota have launched a three-day strike Monday, Sept. 12, over issues of pay and what they say is understaffing that has been worsened by the strains of the coronavirus pandemic, according to reporting from the associated press. The labor action includes 15,000 nurses and seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas. Those groups have recruited temporary nurses and say they expect to maintain most services.
MNA negotiator Vanessa Soldo-Jones spoke with ABC Newspapers about the strike, connecting it to the many labor shortages seen as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everyone knows we’re in shortages across all work areas, restaurants, construction, and unfortunately in medicine,” Soldo-Jones said. “So we need safe staffing ratios, we need to attract and retain nurses who will stay here for the long haul and take care of our patients, we need a safe working environment… It’s a comprehensive ask that we have, we believe it’s all very reasonable and fits the times that we are facing today in healthcare and our changing landscape.”
Nurses were seeking more than 30% increases in compensation by the end of the three-year contract, AP reported. Hospitals have offered 10% to 12%. The Minnesota Nurses Association said that unless benefits are substantially improved, the continued loss of nurses will leave hospitals vulnerable.
“They need to see it as the crisis that it is,” union president Mary Turner said in AP reporting when nurses gave notice in August of their strike plans. “We’ve said over and over that this isn’t something we do lightly but we’re not going to just sit back and do nothing. We can’t.”
Hospitals have argued that the proposals by the union and its nurses are too costly.
“It just isn’t a realistic number,” Paul Omodt, a spokesman for several of the Minneapolis-area hospitals, said to AP last month.
Union officials say 15 hospitals are affected by the strike, including both Mercy Hospitals in Coon Rapids and Fridley and those operated by Allina Health, M Health Fairview, Children’s Hospital, North Memorial and HealthPartners. In Duluth, it’s Essentia and St Luke’s.
Sirens still blared from ambulances leaving the Coon Rapids facility as hospital operations remained open.
MNA negotiator Vanessa Soldo-Jones explained to ABC Newspaper that the strike is a limited one, and will end at 7 a.m. on Thursday when all nurses are expected to return to work. Until then, they hope to receive a call from their employers to continue negotiations, and that they will continue negotiating until their terms are met.
“We are waiting and we are anticipating a phone call at any moment for the employer to meet us back at the table,” Soldo-Jones said. “We want to negotiate, we want to settle these contracts. It would be a dream if they said, ‘Yes, let’s meet tomorrow,’ and if we came to an agreement so we could end this.”
