Cue Cupid, the lights and the laughs.
Live theater returns to Coon Rapids High School Nov. 11-13, as CRHS Theatre puts on its fall play “Much Ado About Nothing.”
The famous Shakespeare play shows multiple sides of love, pride and jealousy, all adding up to one whirlwind dramatic comedy over ... well, nothing.
“I attempt to produce a Shakespeare play every four years, and ‘Much Ado About Nothing,’ being a comedy, was an easy choice,” director Karla Haij said. “Students have enjoyed unpacking and understanding the text and bringing it to life. Shakespeare has given us some memorable characters to play with, as well as a plot filled with twists and turns.”
It’s a welcome return to the stage and in-person rehearsals for Coon Rapids students after almost two years away from live audiences.
“You work on the play almost every day over the span of many weeks and you get to show off all that hard work when you perform,” Coon Rapids Theatre captain Mackenna Bell said. “There is nothing more satisfying than seeing how a show is made and eventually performed, how all those steps lead to the final outcome.
“I think the best thing is getting to work with everyone in-person again. Live theater has been very scarce over the past year, so getting to work with all your castmates again is such a treat. It has made me appreciate the benefits of working with others to reach a common goal — in this instance, our fall show. I’m always excited to go to rehearsal to get the chance to work with everyone.”
The play provides laughs for all audience members, whether fans of Shakespeare or not.
“I would love to have people who think they can’t understand Shakespeare or ‘hate’ Shakespeare come see the show,” Haij said. “I think they are in for a pleasant surprise.”
“I think it is a really fun watch,” Bell said. “The show’s main theme is how quickly drama can be created out of nothing, which I’m sure everyone has experienced in real life. It depicts how miscommunication and misinterpretation leads to dramatic and usually funny consequences. It’s comedic and relatable. Something someone can walk out of feeling more pleasant than before they watched it.”
Performances are Nov. 11-12 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.crhstheatre.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.