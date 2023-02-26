Fire

Coon Rapids Fire Department was able to extinguish a garage fire early Sunday morning. The structure was fully engulfed when crews responded. 

There was a structure fire in a row of garages at the Camelot Square Apartments in the 11000 block of Coon Rapids early Sunday morning.

The end unit was completely engulfed in flames when units arrived, the Coon Rapids Fire Department posted on its Facebook page Sunday.

